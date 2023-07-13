Shah Rukh Khan opens up about working with Atlee and Nayanthara; Calls Vijay Sethupathi 'mad actor'

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is the biggest and most anticipated film in South and Bollywood as well. Ever since the prevue release and the actor's #AskSRK sessions, the expectations have raised sky-high. The Bollywood Badshah shared his working experience with Atlee, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, who is playing the role of antagonist in the pan-Indian film.

A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan to share his working experience with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The actor replied, "Nayan is the sweetest of them all. Too much love and respect. Vijay sir is a ‘mad’ actor in a awesome way. So much to learn from both actually. #Jawan."

Another user asked him to share his experience of working with Atlee, who is the biggest fan. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor added, "Atlee is just too too cool. Hard working and with a one point agenda to make me look good in the film. He is superb. I wish him and Priya and Meer the best in life. #Jawan."

Shah Rukh Khan can't stop praising his Jawan team, Atlee, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi



Yesterday, Atlee, who is a huge fan of Shah Rukh penned a long note about embarking on a journey with him. He wrote, "From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real, #Chief I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of. Thank you so much. This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way."

The actor also warned Vignesh Shivan, husband of Nayanthara to beware of her after he sent his best wishes for Jawan. The Rowdy Dhaan director hinted at a major spoiler during his Twitter exchange with SRK. He wrote, “soooo kind of you sir. Yes sir being very careful but I also heard there is some good romance between the both of you in the movie , that she has learnt from the king of romance , so already cherishing that with the happiness of such a dream Debut with YOU #SRK the #KingofHearts #Badshaah #Jawan @Atlee_dir gonna be a massive global #Blockbuster.



ALSO READ: Atlee pens long note for his 'Jawan' Shah Rukh Khan; Shares about embarking on journey with a king