Is Shah Rukh Khan playing the role of a journalist in R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect?

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen doing a cameo in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which is a biopic on scientist Nambi Narayanan and features R Madhavan in the lead.

It’s been over a year when Aanand L Rai directorial Zero, starring , and , had tanked at the box office. The movie marked Shah Rukh and Anushka’s last appearance on the silver screen and both the stars have been on a break as of now. While Anushka has been making the headlines for her digital debut with her production Paatal Lok, SRK’s fans have been yearning to watch him spread his magic back on the silver screen. Amid this, there are reports that King Khan will be seen doing a cameo in R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Now as per a recent report published in Bollywood Hungama, it is reported that the Jab Tak Hai Jaan will be seen playing the role of a journalist in the movie which is a biopic on renowned scientist Nambi Narayanan. The media report suggested that Shah Rukh’s character will be seen playing a key role in the unfolding of the story. His character will, reportedly, interview scientist Nambi Narayanan in the movie and will be taking us through his journey in the flashback.

While Shah Rukh is yet to make an announcement about the same, his fans are certainly waiting to rule the silver screen. Meanwhile, the Badshah of Bollywood will also be seen in doing a cameo in Ayan Mukherji’s much talked about Brahmastra wherein he will play the role of a scientist. The fantasy drama will feature , , Amitabh Bachchan and in key roles.

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

