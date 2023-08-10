Shah Rukh Khan refers to Rajinikanth as mass; reveals Jailer star had come to Jawan sets

Shah Rukh Khan has commented on Rajinikanth’s Jailer and has said that he will definitely watch the film.

Written by Roopa Radhakrishnan Updated on Aug 10, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan refers to Rajinikanth as mass; reveals Jailer star had come to Jawan sets

Rajinikanth’s Nelson Dilipkumar-directed Jailer saw its release today. The film has been receiving rave reviews from everywhere. The great reviews that are coming up have only made fans more excited to see the film. Now, Shah Rukh Khan has commented on the film and said that he will definitely watch it.

The Jawan star tweeted, "Of course I love Rajni sir….Maassss!! He had come on Jawan set and blessed us too."

