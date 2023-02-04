Shah Rukh Khan reveals Atlee's baby is 'healthy'; Shares his working experience with director

Shah Rukh Khan has teamed up with Tamil director Atlee for his upcoming film titled Jawan. The actor has now revealed that he met the director's newborn and revealed about his health. He shared that Atlee's baby is 'sweet and is very healthy'. In an interactive session with fans on Twitter, when a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan if he met Atlee's baby boy, the Bollywood actor replied, "Yes he is too sweet and Masha Allah healthy."

For the unversed, Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan welcomed a baby boy. The filmmaker took to his social media accounts and shared the happy news on Tuesday, January 31. Atlee and Priya wrote on Instagram posts, “They were right. There is no feeling in the world like this. And just like that our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed."

In the same Q&A session, Shah Rukh Khan also opened up about his working experience with Atlee. The actor said, "Tremendous….and a bit of madness."

About Jawan Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South Indian cinema is playing the female lead opposite SRK in the film. Jawan features celebrated actor Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. The highly anticipated project will also have Thalapthy Vijay, the Tamil superstar and Deepika Padukone in special appearances. The Atlee directorial also features a stellar star cast including Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Tamil actor Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and others in supporting roles. King Khan is back on the sets of Atlee's Jawan. A picture has been going viral on social media today and it is from the sets of Jawan. In the picture, we can see Shah Rukh Khan in his rugged look. Atlee's next with Ajith Kumar After Jawan, Atlee is expected to team up with Ajith Kumar. According to the grapevine, Ajith Kumar is currently planning to team up with hitmaker Atlee Kumar for his 63rd outing in Tamil cinema. The highly anticipated project, which has been tentatively titled AK63, will mark the first onscreen collaboration of the stylish star and renowned young filmmaker. If the reports are to be believed, the much-awaited project will be bankrolled by the prestigious production house of the Tamil film industry, Lyca Productions.

