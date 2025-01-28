Shah Rukh Khan says he’s friends with Mahesh Babu, Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhas and others, but has just ONE request for them

The continuous debate between North and South in films has been perennial. However, lately, there has been a pan-India approach to movies, leading to the amalgamation of the two industries. Recently, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen making a special comment about South actors whom he calls his ‘friends’.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, SRK, during an event, can be seen addressing his South fans who had gathered to see him. He then went on to give a shoutout to actors Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Yash, Mahesh Babu, Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, whom he endearingly referred to as his friends.

But, that’s not all. SRK then cutely mentioned his one request to all these stars and his dear friends, that they stop performing their dance moves so fast-paced, which becomes difficult for him to follow and keep up in his own realm.

Well, agree or not, South superstars have frequently grabbed attention for their impeccable dance moves in films, not to forget the highly entertaining and upbeat dance numbers that often end up becoming a part of their films.

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan himself, the Bollywood heartthrob has worked and collaborated with several South stars. Moreover, behind the screens, he shares a great equation with many even today.

For instance, the actor worked with Tamil star Ajith Kumar in his film Asoka in 2001, whereas, he collaborated with Nayanthara in the 2023 film Jawan.

Talking about the South movie industry at large, the year 2025 seems to be all set to bring up some impeccable films on the celluloid, considering the impressive lineup of films across all four regional languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

