Shah Rukh Khan spills the beans about meeting with Vijay; Has THIS to say about Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi
During an interaction, Shah Rukh Khan shared a few words about South actors Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi and it's unmissable.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, once in a while, interacts with his fans on his Twitter handle and takes the internet by storm. Today, happens to be another day as the actor is back with his witty and kind answers to fans' questions on a Q&A session. During the interaction, the actor also shared a few words about South actors Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi and it's unmissable.
When a fan asked SRK to say something about Thalapathy Vijay, he revealed that the Varisu actor treated him to a yummy dinner. We also wonder where and what happened just like you all. The Bollywood actor also added that Vijay is 'sweet and quiet'
Shah Rukh Khan, who is very fond of and shares a huge respect for Rajinikanth, called him 'Bossman.' The Paathan actor also described Vijay Sethupathi as 'awesome and awesome'.
Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's tweets for Vijay, Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi
Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay in Jawan
For the unversed, Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi are reportedly part of Shah Rukh Khan's next Jawan, directed by Atlee. Yes, according to reports, Vijay Sethupathi is playing the role of antagonist in Jawan and Thalapathy will be seen in a cameo role. It is also said that Vijay did the cameo role for free, with no remuneration at all of respect and love for SRK. Fans can't wait to see the trio on the big screen. However, nothing is confirmed as the makers of Jawan are yet to make an official announcement.
In November, during the interaction, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan when the audience will get to watch a film with him and Thalapathy Vijay sharing the screen. He, however, remained tight-lipped about the project and said, "He is a really cool guy…films happen when they happen so…if they have to they will."
The viral photo of Vijay and SRK
Recently, in September, a photo of Shah Rukh with Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee took the internet by fire. The duo attended the birthday party of the director and posed for a frame-worthy pic. Taking to Twitter, Atlee posted the picture and wrote, "What more can I ask on my bday, the best bday ever wit my pillars. My dear @iamsrk sir & ennoda annae ennoda thalapathy @actorvijay (red heart emojis)."
With the rise of Pan-Indian films, the friendship between South and Bollywood actors has increased and it's so lovely to see them bonding. Truly a visual treat for movie buffs.
About Jawan
Jawan is directed by Atlee Kumar. Nayanthara is the female lead of the film. Jawan will also feature Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles, along with the rest. Mounted on a large scale, Jawan will be released in theatres in June 2023. This film will also mark Nayanthara's debut in Bollywood and Shah Rukh Khan's debut in South cinema.
Upcoming films
Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. Pathaan is one of the most-anticipated movies of 2023. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Thalapathy Vijay is waiting for the release of his upcoming bilingual film Varisu, which is set for release on Pongal, January 12.
