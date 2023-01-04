Shah Rukh Khan spills the beans about meeting with Vijay; Has THIS to say about Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, once in a while, interacts with his fans on his Twitter handle and takes the internet by storm. Today, happens to be another day as the actor is back with his witty and kind answers to fans' questions on a Q&A session. During the interaction, the actor also shared a few words about South actors Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi and it's unmissable. When a fan asked SRK to say something about Thalapathy Vijay, he revealed that the Varisu actor treated him to a yummy dinner. We also wonder where and what happened just like you all. The Bollywood actor also added that Vijay is 'sweet and quiet'

Shah Rukh Khan, who is very fond of and shares a huge respect for Rajinikanth, called him 'Bossman.' The Paathan actor also described Vijay Sethupathi as 'awesome and awesome'. Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's tweets for Vijay, Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay in Jawan For the unversed, Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi are reportedly part of Shah Rukh Khan's next Jawan, directed by Atlee. Yes, according to reports, Vijay Sethupathi is playing the role of antagonist in Jawan and Thalapathy will be seen in a cameo role. It is also said that Vijay did the cameo role for free, with no remuneration at all of respect and love for SRK. Fans can't wait to see the trio on the big screen. However, nothing is confirmed as the makers of Jawan are yet to make an official announcement. In November, during the interaction, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan when the audience will get to watch a film with him and Thalapathy Vijay sharing the screen. He, however, remained tight-lipped about the project and said, "He is a really cool guy…films happen when they happen so…if they have to they will." The viral photo of Vijay and SRK Recently, in September, a photo of Shah Rukh with Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee took the internet by fire. The duo attended the birthday party of the director and posed for a frame-worthy pic. Taking to Twitter, Atlee posted the picture and wrote, "What more can I ask on my bday, the best bday ever wit my pillars. My dear @iamsrk sir & ennoda annae ennoda thalapathy @actorvijay (red heart emojis)."

