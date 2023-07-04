Shah Rukh Khan to Pawan Kalyan; Actors who were Shankar’s initial choices for THESE films

Shankar is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Tamil Cinema. He creates worlds that are larger than life. To call them unrealistic would not be so much of a stretch. Since his first film, Gentleman, the director has worked with the biggest stars. The elaborate sets, advanced technology, big budget, and lavishly shot songs are a must for a film that Shankar has directed. But even with all the credentials he has in his name, the director finds it difficult to get the first choice for his films.

This is something that has continued to be repeated from his first film to the last one. Gentleman was supposed to star Sarathkumar in place of Arjun, but it did not work out. Also, instead of A R Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja was supposed to do music for the film. This was just the start of Shankar not being able to rope in his first preference for a role. But it also has to be mentioned that the people who were eventually roped in for his films went on to do a tremendous job.

Here, we take a look at a few of the actors who were approached by the director but did not end up doing the film.

Rajinikanth in Indian

Rajinikanth approached Shankar after watching Gentleman and he expressed his desire to work with him. When Shankar narrated the film’s script to Rajinikanth, Indian was named Periya Manusan. But their collaboration could not happen then, as the actor was busy with other commitments. So he asked Shankar to wait a while until he finished his other films. But the director wanted to make the film immediately. As Shankar did not want to wait, Indian went to Kamal Haasan, who won the National Award for Best Actor for the film. Rajinikanth eventually ended up collaborating with the director in 2007 with Sivaji.

Rajinikanth in Mudhalvan

Not just Indian, Rajinikanth was Shankar’s first choice for Mudhalvan as well. It is still a shock that the actor and director did not work together until 2007, considering the number of times they almost did. Even though Rajinikanth was mighty impressed with the film, the actor did not want to do it as the film had its lead go against the Chief minister of the state. As the actor was supporting the ruling party at the time, he wanted to wait until they were not in power. But like in the case of Gentleman, Shankar chose not to wait and proceeded with the film.

Vijay in Mudhalvan

Mudhalvan could have been a film that really propelled the then-rising career of Thalapathy Vijay. The collaboration between Shankar and Vijay fizzled, not because one of them pulled out. But instead, it did not work out because Shankar did not reach the actor. The director had approached an associate of Vijay’s father, SA Chandrasekar. But their conversation did not go well. When Vijay’s father eventually got to know that his son had missed out on such a big project, he told the director that he could have approached him directly.

Ajith in Jeans

Shankar’s first choice for Jeans was not Prashanth but Ajith. But the actor was not able to do the film due to scheduling issues. As the film was shot across the world, a large number of dates had to be allotted by both the lead actors who were going to sign the film. Ajith just could not allot as many dates. To this day, Ajith has not worked with the director. Surely, this is a collaboration that has been waiting to happen since the late 90s.

Kamal Haasan in Enthiran

The photoshoot that Kamal Haasan did with Preity Zinta for Enthiran is still available on the internet. How would Enthiran turn out if Kamal Haasan had acted in it? This will remain one of the biggest what if questions in Tamil cinema history. Also, at the time that Kamal and Shankar thought of making Enthiran, the technology was not that advanced compared to when Shankar eventually made the film. So, whether they could have pulled it off remains a mystery.

Shah Rukh Khan in Enthiran

After Kamal Haasan backed out of the film, Shankar decided to approach Shah Rukh Khan for Enthiran. Funnily enough, the character of the robot, Chitti, played by Rajinikanth in Enthiran, appears in Ra.One. Also, it is well known that Enthiran was released in Hindi as Robot. Shah Rukh Khan had registered that title under his name. But graciously gave away the title of Robot when Shankar asked for it.

Pawan Kalyan in Game Changer

Shankar’s initial choice for Game Changer was not Ram Charan but Pawan Kalyan. This was revealed by producer Dil Raju. He had shared that Shankar wanted to cast Pawan Kalyan, but he had made the suggestion to instead cast Ram Charan for the film. He did this because the producer felt that the RRR actor was just perfect for the role.

