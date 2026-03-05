Shah Rukh Khan's cameo for Rajinikanth, Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar starrer Jailer 2 confirmed? Find out

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 is slated to release in theaters in mid-June this year. Earlier, reports were suggesting that Shah Rukh Khan would appear in a cameo role, which now seems to have been hinted at by Mohanlal’s stylist.

Is Shah Rukh Khan confirmed to appear in a cameo role for Jailer 2?

In a recent post on social media, Mohanlal’s stylist Jishad Shamsudeen shared an AI-generated image. The post featured actors Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal, and Shiva Rajkumar together, hinting at their possible appearance in Jailer 2.

Sharing the post, the stylist wrote, “Kandippa Irukum,” which translates to “Definitely, it will be there.”

Here’s the post:

Jailer 2 is the upcoming sequel starring Rajinikanth in the lead role and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The action-comedy film will see the superstar reprise his role as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, with Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar also returning to reprise their characters from the previous installment.

The film will also feature Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan in key roles, while SJ Suryah is expected to play a negative role. Additionally, actress Nora Fatehi is likely to appear in a special dance number.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to shoot for Jailer 2 for seven to eight days and may join the sets in March 2026. Since this portion is said to be the final schedule of the film, it is expected to wrap up the sequel’s shoot. However, this remains an unconfirmed report, as the makers have not made any official announcement.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Following Jailer 2, Rajinikanth will appear in the lead role in the tentatively titled Thalaivar173. The film is set to be directed by Cibi Chakravarthy, best known for Don, and is expected to be a light-hearted action entertainer.

Initially, the project was supposed to be directed by Sundar C. However, due to prior commitments, the filmmaker opted out of the film.

Moreover, Rajinikanth will also appear alongside Kamal Haasan in an upcoming film tentatively titled KHxRK Reunion. The film will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.

