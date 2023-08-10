Shah Rukh Khan’s epic reply to a fan who asked if he went crazy over Nayanthara will leave you in splits

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will be paired opposite each other for the very first time in Atlee’s Jawan. The film will also mark Nayanthara’s debut in Hindi cinema. Recently, in a fan interaction on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan was asked whether he had gone crazy for Nayanthara or not.

The Chennai Express actor gave a witty reply to the question, as he usually does, which had netizens in splits. He jokingly replied to the fan’s tweet and stated that he should not say such things as she is the mother of two kids. Like always, the actor chose to answer such questions with a tinge of humor, for which we love him.

