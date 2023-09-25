Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Did Atlee take inspiration from Thalapathy Vijay's Mersal? Filmmaker shares

Popular South filmmaker Atlee made his debut in Bollywood with Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film is ruling at the box office with a thunderous response. While the film has managed to exceed all expectations, a few netizens had a different opinion of Jawan. A few netizens claimed that Jawan has references to director's previous movies like Mersal, Theri, and Hollywood Dark Knight Rises.

Atlee reacts to claims of having references to his previous movies in Jawan

In an interview with Film Companion, Atlee was questioned about how people have noted that some of the elements in Jawan are either borrowed from his own movies or referenced from Hollywood films. The director said that he is aware “people will say that”.

The filmmaker said, "I know people will say that, but I am not taking from there. I have done Mersal, I have a wrestling scene in it, which is there in Jawan as well. I know that and it’s ok, both are my films. But when it comes to other films, for example, Bane from Batman. I want to cover the face of an actor in a film, which I want to reveal in the next part, so what mask can I go for?"

Recently, Atlee revealed that he got an offer from Hollywood for a scene of Shah Rukh in Jawan. "They immediately connected with me and told me, ‘If you want to work in Hollywood, let us know,’ so it isn’t a taste which is very desi. It is something superheroic and it has a very basic rhythm. I thought this idea only works for us but it is working globally," the Theri director said in the interview.

About Jawan

Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role and multiple looks. The film marks Nayanthara's Hindi film debut and Vijay Sethupathi is an antagonist. The film is directed by Atlee Kumar and has the star cast of Priyamani, Sanya, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Jawan is ruling the box office. The film has collected more than Rs. 536 crore in India so far, as per Pinkvilla box office reports.

