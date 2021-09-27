Shahid Kapoor wants to work with Samantha Akkineni next?

Samantha Akkineni's highly engaging and transformative performance as Rajji in Manoj Bajpayee led The Family Man 2 received rave reviews from audiences & critics alike. Bollywood actor took to social media and praised Samantha for her performance in the series. The actor also mentioned that he would love to work with Samantha someday.

Today, when a fan asked Shahid Kapoor to say a few words about Samantha's performance in the series. The actor was all praises for Samantha as he said, "Totally loved her on the show. Would love to work with her some time." Currently, this tweet is taking the internet on fire and Samantha's fans are very much elated to see what will she respond to Shahid's kind words.

Totally loved her on the show. Would love to work with her some time. https://t.co/KhFS9BUclH — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 27, 2021

Family Man marked Samantha’s foray into the world of Hindi cinema with directorial Raj & DK's web series. While the action drama garnered a phenomenal response for the first season, Samantha stole the show of the second season with her outstanding performance. Not just audiences, even celebrities from the industry are surprised with her performance.

Recently, Samantha also won the Best Performance in Female (Series) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is working with The Family Man series director Raj & Dk on a new web series titled Sunny, co-starring Raashii Khanna, Regina Cassandra and Vijay Sethupathi. The yet-to-be-titled web series is a thriller-comedy that will stream on Amazon Prime Video.