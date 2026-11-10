Shaji Kumar Passes Away at 57: Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran mourn Thudarum cinematographer’s demise

Content Warning: This article mentions a person's demise. Reader discretion is advised.

Shaji Kumar, the popular cinematographer known for his work in several notable films, including Naran and Thudarum, passed away on November 10, 2026, at the age of 57. Following the news, superstars Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Prithviraj Sukumaran took to social media to pay tribute to the veteran cinematographer.

Shaji Kumar’s demise: Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Prithviraj Sukumaran mourn cinematographer’s loss

Taking to social media, Mohanlal shared an emotional note, saying, “Our beloved Shaji Kumar is no longer with us. His passing is deeply saddening. Shaji, who carved a distinct identity for himself in cinematography, will be dearly missed. He was part of my journey in films like Naran, Pulimurugan, Odiyan, and Thudarum, right up to our last collaboration, Athimanoharam.”

He further added, “Shaji was an exceptional talent with a rare ability to capture emotions with remarkable depth. We shared a bond of love and friendship that will always remain special. Remembering him with heartfelt respect and affection.”

Apart from sharing the tribute, Mohanlal personally attended the cinematographer's wake. Director B. Unnikrishnan and producer Antony Perumbavoor were also present.

Meanwhile, Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran also took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the cinematographer.

Here are the reactions:

According to reports, Shaji Kumar was in Alappuzha, working on Dileep's upcoming film HENOK: The Man in the Mist. While staying at a hotel on November 7, 2026, he reportedly experienced physical discomfort and informed the film's director, Ullas Krishnan.

The team immediately took him to a hospital in Alappuzha, after which he was shifted to a private hospital in Kochi. Although his condition reportedly improved following admission and he was able to speak normally, his health deteriorated again on November 8.

Shaji Kumar worked extensively in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries. He was best known for his work in Pulimurugan and his frequent collaborations with Mohanlal in films such as Naran, Odiyan, Ittymaani: Made in China, and Thudarum. He also worked with several prominent filmmakers, including Vysakh, Joshiy, Shaji Kailas, and Tharun Moorthy.

His other notable Malayalam films include Athbhutha Dweepu, Pokkiri Raja, Ramaleela, Madhura Raja, and Bandra. In Tamil cinema, he collaborated with actor Prashanth on Ponnar Shankar, Mambattiyan, and Saahasam.

His completed projects include Athimanoharam, which is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026. He was also working on Suresh Gopi's Ottakomban and Dileep's HENOK: The Man in the Mist.

The cinematographer is survived by his wife, Smitha, and sons Aryan and Sooryan.

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