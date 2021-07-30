Shakeela shares VIDEO message to dismiss rumours about her ill health and death; Says 'I'm healthy and happy'

Shakeela is popularly known for playing sensual characters in Telugu and Tamil films. She eventually forayed into films and acted in soft-porn movies. Her films were dubbed in several Indian languages. She later started doing character roles in films. Recently, there were rumours that Shakeela passed away. However, that is not true. This morning, the actress shared a video to dismiss the rumours about her death and also thanked the person who started off this rumour.

Shakeela shared a video to squash the rumours about her ill health and said that she is in good health. She also added that she received several calls from fans asking about her wellbeing and is very grateful about that. In the video, she said, "I heard some news that I am no more. Of course not and nothing like that. I am really, very happy with a big smile on my face. Thanks to people who cared for me. I am extremely happy. Somebody spread bad news about me, but I am getting so many calls and messages. Thank you for all the love. Thanks to the person who spread the fake news because it made people think about me." Take a look at the video here:

Actress #Shakeela dismisses rumors about her and her health.. She is doing absolutely fine..@Royalreporter1 pic.twitter.com/ut41SrRGG4 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 29, 2021

Shakeela was born to Chan Basha and Chan Begum in Madras. She had six siblings and had to take care of her family. The actress took a break from films and has adopted a transgender daughter Mila.