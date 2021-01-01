Shakuntalam: Samantha Akkineni to play the lead role in Gunasekar’s upcoming mythological drama

Reports suggest that the film will narrate the story of Shakuntala, daughter of the sage Vishwamitra and Menaka.

In what has come as an unexpected piece of news, director Gunasekar has now shared a motion poster of his upcoming mythological drama titled Shakunthalam with Samantha Akkineni playing the lead role. In the motion poster, what we see is a beautiful peacock flying over a river which then moves towards an elegant saree clad woman. It is expected that the film will be based on the character of Shakunthala from the great Indian epic Mahabharata.

As per the reports in Cinema Express, the film will narrate the story of Shakuntala, daughter of the sage Vishwamitra and Menaka. The English daily quoted a source as saying, “The plot is based upon a love affair, secret marriage, separation of imprecation and reunion of immortal love of Dushyanta and Shakuntala”. As soon as the motion poster was released online, fans took to the comments section and expressed how excited they are to know about the film.

Watch the motion poster here:

Meanwhile, other than this, Samantha Akkineni has two more films in her kitty. One of the films is directed by filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan, who directed Game Over and Maya. The film also stars Prasanna and Prashanth in key roles. She also has Kollywood film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also has Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. While no details about the film are revealed so far, it is expected that updates will be out soon.

