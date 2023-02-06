Shalini clicks 'her sunshine' Ajith Kumar from Portugal vacation; PIC goes viral on internet

On February 5, Shalini took to Instagram and treated fans to two pictures of Ajith Kumar. In a picture, he can be seen posing for the camera as the sun sets in the background. In another post, he can be seen overlooking the airport runway from the terminal. Shalini captioned the photo, "My sunshine (sic)." and heart-eye emojis.

Ajith Kumar and Shalini are one of the most adorable couples in the South film industry. Although the couple maintains a very lowkey personal life, Shalini recently made her debut on Instagram and shared pics every now and then. On Sunday, the former actress shared a pic of husband Ajith on her Instagram handle from their recent vacation in Portugal and took the internet by fire.

Ajith and Shalini fell in love during the shooting of "Amarkalam" in 1999 and got married in 2000. The adorable couple in the Tamil film industry is blessed with two kids, Anoushka and Aadvik. Shalini, who was one of the bankable actresses in South, left her acting career after marriage. She stopped acting after marriage and has been busy with her family.

Upcoming films

Ajith Kumar announced that he is teaming up with director Vignesh Shivan for his next, tentatively titled AK62. However, in the past few days, it has been reported that Ajith and Vignesh's film got postponed and a new director is on board for AK62. Now, according to reports, director Magizh Thirumeni is the front-runner. Reportedly, director Magizh Thirumeni may be the director of Ajith Kumar's next AK62.

While the reason for this sudden change of AK62 is not known, however, it is also said that Vignesh Shivan's film has only got postponed and not shelved. After AK62, there are chances Ajith start working on Vignesh Shivan's film.

Recently, the popular filmmaker took to his official Twitter handle and removed 'AK 62' from his bio, thus confirming that he is no more a part of Ajith Kumar's project. Instead, he has added a new title - Wikki 6 - hinting that he has already kickstarted working on his next outing.