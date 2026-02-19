Shalini on the relationship shared by husband Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay: ‘Both are happy for…’

Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay have often been mentioned together when discussing Tamil cinema and its pop culture. Although a box office rivalry has frequently been highlighted, the actors are known to share camaraderie. Now, AK’s wife, Shalini Ajith Kumar, has opened up about it.

Shalini Ajith Kumar on the relationship shared by Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay

In a rare public appearance, Shalini Ajith Kumar was spotted at the JFW Awards, where she was asked about the relationship between her husband and his former co-star Thalapathy Vijay.

In response, the actress said, “They have a good relationship. Both of them are very happy about each other’s success and everything. It’s beautiful.”

Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay’s work front

Thalapathy Vijay is currently awaiting the release of his final film, Jana Nayagan. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film follows the story of Vetri Kondan, a former police officer and convict who adopts a young girl named Viji and is determined to raise her as a strong and independent woman. He even persuades her to join the military despite her fear of violence.

Amid these events, a grave threat looms over India, one that could potentially lead to the annihilation of its people. As Vetri Kondan finds himself caught in these circumstances, a personal vendetta also emerges, forcing him to take matters into his own hands and expose the system responsible for triggering the crisis.

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Sunil, and several others in key roles.

Earlier, the film was scheduled for a Pongal release but failed to secure CBFC certification in time. The dispute led to judicial intervention, which further postponed the release, and the makers are still awaiting a new release date.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar is next set to appear in the lead role in a film tentatively titled AK64. The upcoming project will be directed by Adhik Ravichandran, known for Good Bad Ugly, with reports suggesting that Mohanlal and Sreeleela will play key roles.

While an official update is awaited, the film is said to be an action entertainer designed for audiences of all kinds.

