#ShameOnVijaySethupathi trends on Twitter: Actor trolled for playing Muttiah Muralitharan in the biopic 800
Vijay Sethupathi, who will be seen playing Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan in the upcoming biopic, 800 is being trolled mercilessly on social media. 800 was announced in July this year but the makers released the motion poster only a day ago. However, the upcoming biopic has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Twitterati are targetting Vijay Sethupathi for playing the role of Muttiah Muralitharan. Hashtags like #ShameOnVijaySethupathi, #BoycottVijaySethupathi are trending on Twitter as a certain section of the audience is upset of him playing Sri Lankan spinner.
However, there are a lot of people and fans who are supporting Vijay on social media. As an actor, Vijay Sethupathi has his own rights to choose whatever films he wants to, stated a Twitter user. The other twitter user wrote, "As an artist, Vijay Sethupathi has every right to choose his films. Muthiah Muralidharan was a cricketer not a murderer or a politician who was at power during Tamil eelam massacre. So there's no point trending #ShameOnVijaySethupathi."
Check out what Twitterati have to say:
The motion poster of the Muttiah Muralitharan biopic 800 was released recently and it has received a mixed response. Directed by MS Sripathy, Muttiah Muralitharan biopic will be shot in Tamil.
Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi’s 800: Motion poster of Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic promises an emotional sports drama
Muttiah Muralitharan had earlier said, "I am honoured that an accomplished actor such as Vijay Sethupathi will be playing me in the film. I have been actively collaborating with the creative team for the past several months, and I will continue to support this project through its duration."
Meanwhile, Vijay has a lot of film in his kitty including Master, Laabam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.