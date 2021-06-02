  1. Home
#ShameonYouSamantha trends ahead of The Family Man 2's release

Directed by Raj and DK, Family Man 2 has Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles.
#ShameonYouSamantha trends ahead of The Family Man 2's release #ShameonYouSamantha trends ahead of The Family Man 2's release
Following the release of the trailer of Family Man 2, there was a massive outrage on social media. Tamil audience was not happy about it and they demanded a ban on the release of the series. Now that the series is all set to be released on June 4, #ShameonYouSamantha has started tending yet again. A section of Tamil speaking audience have expressed their disappointment with the makers of the series. It is alleged by a section of audience that the second season of the series is presenting Tamilians in a “highly objectionable manner”.

However, a section of audience is against the trend and the demand to ban The Family Man 2. Another section of fans wants people to watch the series first and then decide if the show is against Tamils. Last week, the Tamil Nadu government had placed a request to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to either stop or ban the release of show’s second season. It was alleged in the request that the series has depicted the Tamil Eelam in a negative light. In a letter to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar, Tamil Nadu IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj said the trailer presented Tamilians in a “highly objectionable manner”. 





It is to be noted that Manoj Bajpayee, who leads Amazon Prime Video’s hit web series The Family Man, recently reacted to the calls for banning it. Talking during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor pointed out how the show was created by a team dominated by Tamilians, including directors, Raj and DK, actors Priyamani and Samantha Akkineni, and writer Suman, who have great regard for the Tamil culture.

