Shamna Kasim joins Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi cast, tweets her happiness

Shamna Kasim took to Twitter to announce that she has joined the cast of Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi.

We can truly say that ’s Thalaivi, directed by AL Vijay, is getting bigger and better with each passing day. Now, the latest announcement is that Shamna Kasim aka Poorna has joined the cast. Taking to Twitter, she expressed her joy of working in the project.

Delighted to announce that I am now officially part of Thalaivi Movie, directed by @DirectorALVijay Sir. It's truly a wonderful opportunity to be associated with the biopic of the Iron Lady J Jayalalitha ma'am and to work alongside #KanganaRenaut, @thearvindswami, @prakashraaj pic.twitter.com/pRtvk3k8ga — Poorna (@shamna_kasim) February 22, 2020

Thalaivi, based on the life and times of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa sees Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut play the titular role. While Arvind Swamy plays MGR, Jayalalithaa’s mentor, Priyamani plays her close aide, VK Sasikala.

Bankrolled by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh, the project is simultaneously releasing in Tamil and Hindi though there are reports that there might be other dubbed versions also. While the cinematography will be handled by Vishal Vittal, music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar with the project being co-written by writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, who threw his weight behind Manikarnika.

In addition to Thalaivi, Kangana recently announced Tejas, in which she will be seen as an air force pilot.

Sometime back, Kangana shot for the film in Chennai where she was seen clad in a Bharatanatyam attire. Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel also took to social media to announce that Kangana had put on weight for the project, which won her appreciation from fans.

"She (Jayalalithaa) was not like me. She was a more glamourous star...somebody like an Aishwarya Rai in Bollywood. It was a very big challenge to fit into those shoes because I'm not known as a glamorous star. There is one common thread, though. She was a very reluctant actor. It is the same with me. I never wanted to be an actor, and that is why we became very unusual actors. I think she always felt that she was worth much more than just being a glam doll (in films), and she became a politician. Like how I became a filmmaker because I felt that being an actress was very limiting for me. So, I think there are parallels,” Kangana had earlier said speaking of the project.

