Shane Nigam not onboard Vikram starrer Cobra anymore; Sarjano Khalid baggs the role

If media reports are to be believed, Mollywood actor Shane Nigam is not a part of the Tamil film Cobra, which has Chiyaan Bikram in the lead role any more. Earlier, there were reports that claimed that he would star in the Tamil movie Cobra However, it is now been confirmed that Shane Nigam is not a part of the Tamil film Cobra any more. Now, new reports claim that another actor from Mollywood, Sarjano Khalid has bagged the role. It may be recalled that the actor had a truffle with the Producers Association in Kerala and they had called for a ban on starring Shane Nigam as the actor did not honor some of his work commitments.

It is to be noted that the actor was also replaced in the Tamil movie Spa, which is being directed by Seenu Ramasamy. It is expected that the makers will release the film in Summer 2020.

It is to be noted that the film,, which has been shot in various locations including Chennai, Kerala, Europe and Russia, also stars cricketer Irfan Pathan in a key role. KGF famed actor Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Malayalam actor Lal, Kanika, Padmapriya, Babu Antony will also be seen playing prominent roles in the film. AR Rahman has scored music, while Lalit Kumar's 7 Screen Studios has produced it. Cobra will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

