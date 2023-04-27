Shane Nigam's letter sent to producer Sophia Paul which led to his Kerala film ban is OUT; Actor REACTS

Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi have been in the news recently for their temporary ban from Malayalam cinema. The actors, who had been asked to step down from films from committing any new film under the guidance of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and Kerala Producers Association and Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, due to unruly behaviour on many film sets and obstructing the production of their films by citing unwanted reasons. Shane Nigam has been getting a lot of negative press for his excessive involvement in the editing process and uncalled-for obstruction of the ongoing shoot of his latest film “RDX” which wrapped its production some days ago. The film which sees him starring alongside actors like Neeraj Madhav and Anthony Varghese landed in lots of trouble when the actor halted production after some disagreement with his role and placement in a few of the scenes in the frame. Now a new letter addressed by Shane Nigam to the film’s producer has come to light that has revealed more information on the real issue that led to his ban,

A look into the contents of Shane Nigam’s Letter

The letter written by Shane Nigam addressed to Sophia Paul, the producer of “RDX” in which he points out his side of the whole fiasco and why he feels that the filmmakers and the rest of the actors are trying to cut down his lead hero status in the film. The letter is about his stalling the film’s production and causing much delay and extended expenses for the team. Shane notes in the letter that he has not been given the duo importance in the film as promised initially and has been side-lined in the shooting process and made a passive observer, for a film that was initially marketed as a film made with him in the lead. Shane notes in his letter,” “As you had promised me that I will be playing the lead role in the movie and the character of Robert is the most prominent character …, I humbly request you to give primary importance to my role in the marketing, promotion, and branding of the movie. While launching the poster and trailer of the movie, the character of Robert played by me should be given primary importance and it should be branded in such a manner that, in the eyes of the viewers, the role played by me should be reflected as the lead role. The said prominence of my character should be maintained in the final cut of the movie as well,” he further stated, adding that he was expecting a prompt and positive reply”

The contents of Producer Sophia Paul’s letter to the Producers Union

The producer Sophia Paul had earlier written a letter to Kerala Film Producers Association, that has led to the whole ban situation where she notes, “I am pleased to inform you that my production, RDX, has finally wrapped up today. I am writing to ex express my gratitude for your continued support of my film on behalf of my production company. However, I would like to bring to your attention the unprofessional behavior of Shane Nigam and his mother towards me and my production team during the shoot.” She goes on to note the budgetary loss and schedule headache caused by Shane Nagam’s absence from sets and excessive involvement in the production set, which led to cost overruns for the crew. The actors have also been called out for being constant troublemakers on sets and accused of throwing unnecessary tantrums at production members and non-cooperation. The actors have not been banned per se from making films but the production house will have to take full risk and responsibility, who aspire to work with them in the future with no support from the industry unions in case of any further issues created by them on sets, as per the Kerala Producer Association’s latest mandate.

