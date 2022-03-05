Shane Warne Demise: Mahesh Babu, Samantha, Rakul Preet, Vignesh Shivan remember the cricket legend

Legendary former cricketer Shane Warne left for heavenly abode. He was 52. This Australian spinner helped his team win the 1999 World Cup and was also a part of five Ashes-winning teams during his term. Not just the cricket fraternity, but celebs from the South are also in shock over the sudden demise of the celebrated player.

Mahesh Babu shared a picture of Shane Warne on his Instagram and wrote, “Shocked and saddened by the news. A very sad day for the world cricket. Rest in peace. Rodney marsh and Shane Warne..you will be terribly missed #Legends”. Rakul Preet Singh penned, “A devastating loss for the cricket world…Rest in peace, legend”. Nani also paid his respect to the former bowler. Vignesh Shivan wrote, ‘Can’t believe this'. Several other members from Bollywood also paid their respect to the legend. Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Huma Qureshi, Sunny Deol, among others were saddened by the passing away of Shane Warne.

Check out the posts below:

A statement was issued last night regarding Shane Warne’s unfortunate departure by his management team that read, “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course”.

He is considered as one of the greatest leg spinners and has 708 test match wickets to his credit. His record was surpassed by Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan. Shane Warne’s demise is a great loss for cricket.

Also Read: Lyricist Vivek walks out of Dhanush starrer Maaran citing creative differences