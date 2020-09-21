Shankar, Mani Ratnam, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vetrimaaran attend Mysskin’s birthday bash; See PHOTOS

In the photos shared by Mysskin on social media, we can see directors Shankar, Linguswamy and Sasi, actor-filmmaker Balaji Sakthivel, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mani Ratnam.

As Kollywood’s sensational director Mysskin celebrated his 49th birthday yesterday, top Kollywood directors including Mani Ratnam, Vetrimaaran and Gautham Menon, Shankar took part in the celebration that was organized. In the photos shared by Mysskin on social media, we can also see Linguswamy and Sasi, actor-filmmaker Balaji Sakthivel. Singer-composer Karthik was also seen in the photos. Mysskin was seen cutting a cake, whereas the others we seen enjoying the moment as they cheered for the director.

On the career front, Mysskin recently announced that he will be directing the sequel of his superhit film Pisasu. The film will feature Andrea Jeremiah as the lead actor. The sequel will be bankrolled by Rockfort Entertainment and the film will be rolled out in the month of November. Meanwhile, the makers are expected to finalize the rest of the cast and crew. His latest film Thupparivaalan 2 ran into a controversy after he opted out of the film, and Vishal took over as the director.

See the photos here:

Meanwhile, the other directors are busy with their own ventures. Gautham Vasudev Menon recently ventured into acting and it was lauded by the fans. His next directorial venture is Joshua: Imaipol Khaakha. On the other hand, Shankar is currently busy with Indian 2, which features Kamal Haasan, kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles, while Vetrimaaran has Suriya’s Vaadivasal in his pipeline. Mani Ratnam will be directing the upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which is the adaptation of Tamil novel of the same name.

