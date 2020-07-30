Shankar or SS Rajamouli: Whom do you think can direct the best version of Mahabharat in South? VOTE NOW

Take this poll below and let us know which of these two directors would you want to direct the great Indian epic.

When it comes to magnum opus, there are two directors in the South entertainment industry known for delivering big-budget films with jaw-dropping sets. SS Rajamouli, who made the whole county awestruck with the amazing storyline and mammoth sets, has proved with the Baahubali franchise that he can direct any big-budget film. Baahubali’s amazing sets and fitting costumes were one of the most talked-about features in the film. The Tollywood director went huge amount of success with the pan Indian films and Baahubali turned out to be a milestone for South Indian cinema.

On the other hand, Shankar’s great sets in Kollywood films like Nanban, 2.0, Enthiran and Sivaji is known for their magnificence. It would not be a surprise if either of the directors decide to direct the great Indian epic Mahabharat. Take this poll below and let us know which of these two directors would you want to direct the great Indian epic. Take to the comments section below and let us know which director is your most favourite.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SS Rajamouli’s next directorial venture RRR has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. It should be noted that the first look glimpse of Ram Charan for the film was revealed by the makers on his birthday. The film will be a historic drama and it is being made on a mammoth budget of Rs 350 crore. Shankar, on the other hand, is working with Kamal Haasan for the film Indian 2.

