Shankar’s Enthiran: SC refuses to quash case against the director on copyright violation issue

Directed by Shankar, Enthiran was a sci-fi drama and it had Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

The Supreme Court on Monday has dismissed a petition filed by Kollywood director Shankar seeking to quash a copyright violation case against him for the film Enthiran starring Rajinikanth and . The ace director, who is known for his high budget magnum opus films, approached the Apex Court after the Madras High Court refused to quash the case filed against him by a Tamil writer named Aarur Tamilnadan. He filed a petition in the Madras High Court alleging that the story of Enthiran was based on his story titled Jugiba.

He alleged the movie Enthiran directed by Shankar and produced by Sun Pictures’ Kalanithi Maran was a copy of his work. After the Madras High Court rejected to quash the case against Shankar, the director moved the Supreme Court. Shankar stated that he wrote the story even before Jugiba was published. The Supreme Court on Monday, however, ruled against director Shankar and refused to quash the proceedings against him.

Starring Rajinikanth in dual roles and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the leading lady, Ethiran was a sci-fi, based on the life of a robotic scientist, who creates a robot. The film was released in the year 2010. The film also had a sequel, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, Amy Jackson as the leading lady. Titled 2.0, the sequel had as the main antagonist. Meanwhile, Shankar is currently busy with Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

Credits :The News Minute

