Shankar’s superhit film Gentleman gets a sequel; Producer CONFIRMS the film will be made in 3 languages

Well it looks like Kollywood is on a spree of making sequels and prequels. While Shankar directorial Indian’s second part is in the making, now, producer KT Kunjumon has now confirmed that they are all set to start the making of Gentleman 2. The first part had Action King Arjun as the lead actor, while Madhubala was seen as the leading lady. The film was about how corruption and bribery impact students’ education.

While revealing that the film is all set to get a sequel, KT Kunjumon also stated that the film will be released in three languages: Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. He also stated that the makers are currently holding talks with actors and crew members to be roped in. Well, it looks like the Kollywood fans are in for a huge treat. Apart from its social message, Gentleman is also known for its rib tickling comedy tracks by Sendhil and Goundermani.

The producer also revealed that an official announcement on the film will be made soon. Meanwhile, Shankar’s Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth in lead roles is all set to restart the shooting. The film’s shooting was brought to a halt after three crew members were killed in an accident on the sets after a crane on the sets came down falling. It is expected that the makers will officially announce the restarting of shooting soon.

