  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shankar’s superhit film Gentleman gets a sequel; Producer CONFIRMS the film will be made in 3 languages

While revealing that the film is all set to get a sequel, KT Kunjumon also stated that the film will be released in three languages: Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.
23143 reads Mumbai
Shankar’s superhit film Gentleman gets a sequel; Producer CONFIRMS the film will be made in 3 languagesShankar’s superhit film Gentleman gets a sequel; Producer CONFIRMS the film will be made in 3 languages
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Well it looks like Kollywood is on a spree of making sequels and prequels. While Shankar directorial Indian’s second part is in the making, now, producer KT Kunjumon has now confirmed that they are all set to start the making of Gentleman 2. The first part had Action King Arjun as the lead actor, while Madhubala was seen as the leading lady. The film was about how corruption and bribery impact students’ education.

While revealing that the film is all set to get a sequel, KT Kunjumon also stated that the film will be released in three languages: Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. He also stated that the makers are currently holding talks with actors and crew members to be roped in. Well, it looks like the Kollywood fans are in for a huge treat. Apart from its social message, Gentleman is also known for its rib tickling comedy tracks by Sendhil and Goundermani.

Also Read: Vakeel Saab: Pawan Kalyan starrer's team to resume its shoot from September 23?

The producer also revealed that an official announcement on the film will be made soon. Meanwhile, Shankar’s Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth in lead roles is all set to restart the shooting. The film’s shooting was brought to a halt after three crew members were killed in an accident on the sets after a crane on the sets came down falling. It is expected that the makers will officially announce the restarting of shooting soon.

Credits :Tamil Hindu

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement