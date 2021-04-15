Shankar Shanmugham hits back at Anniyan’s producer; Says his claim of ‘copying’ the storyline is baseless

The producer of Anniyan had sent an open letter to director Shankar Shanmugham urging him to stop proceeding with the remake of Kollywood film Anniyan.

Earlier today, an open letter was shared by the producer of Kollywood film Anniyan Aascar Ravichandran that he owns the rights of the film and Shankar cannot direct it without his approval. He also accused Shankar of copying the storyline as it belongs to him and he has the rights. Now, Shankar has written back to the producer denying the allegations and stated that he is the mind behind the script and that he can use it however he wants to.

Shankar wrote, “I have not assigned in writing any script or screenplay to any person, and continue to retain the right to exploit the script in any manner I deem fit. As the admitted author of the literary work, my rights cannot be interfered with under any circumstances. Given that the script vests with me, I am absolutely entitled to exploit the same in any manner I deem fit. In fact, you/your entity does not have the right to remake or make any derivative rights for “Anniyan”, as the said rights have not been granted to you in writing.”

He further added, “In the absence of any assignment in writing from me, there can be no basis whatsoever to even assert that the ‘storyline’ vests with you.” It was announced recently that Shankar is directing the Bollywood version of Anniyan with as the lead actor. Anniyan had Chiyaan Vikram and Sadha in the lead roles. The film was about a man with multiple personality disorder and it was a huge hit in Kollywood.

