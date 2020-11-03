Shankar to start a multi starrer flick with KGF star Yash in the lead role before Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2?

Shankar is also in talks with Vijay Sethupathi and some top stars from Tollywood and Mollywood to act in the film, say media reports.

In what looks like an interesting piece of news, Kannada star Yash will be playing the lead role in director Shankar’s next film, which he will reportedly direct before Indian 2. Apparently, the yet to be titled new project will be a multi-starrer. According to a report in The Times Of India, Shankar has come to this conclusion as the makers of Indian 2 are delaying to restart the shooting process. The film was being shot in Chennai when three crew members died on the sets of the film.

Ever since the accident, the film’s shooting has not resumed. With the pandemic hit, the makers apparently wanted Shankar to cut down the production cost. Though Shankar reduced the production cost, the makers wanted him to reduce further. Since the film’s shooting will not be resumed any time soon, Shankar started his next project, suggest media reports. Apparently, this multi-starrer will be simultaneously shot in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi.

Also Read: GV Prakash shares PHOTO with Dhanush as they both catch up in Gym; Says he’s on a ‘buddy training’ mode

Hearsay has that Vijay Sethupathi will also play a key role in the film and the director also has plans to rope in some biggies from Tollywood and Mollywood industries to make the project a successful pan Indian one. However, no official announcement has been made about this film yet. As far as Indian 2 is concerned, the film has Kamal Haasan as the lead actor, while Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Siddharth will be seen playing the key roles.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×