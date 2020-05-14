Shanthanu Bhagyaraj OPENS UP working with Thalapathy Vijay in Master; Says all characters have prominent roles
Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, in an interview, opened up the experience of working alongside Thalapathy Vijay in Master. He stated that he was amused by the way Vijay prepared himself before the shooting and he found it difficult to work with him as he has been a huge admirer of Vijay. He added that all the key characters in the film will have prominent roles in the film, and even if one of them were not there, the film would not be all that impactful.
He was quoted as saying by The Times Of India, “It was a once-in-a- lifetime opportunity to work with Vijay anna. I was awestruck looking at how he prepares himself for the role. Having admired him for so long, it was a tough task to act alongside him. Lokesh doesn’t have a script paper, but is so sure of what he is going to do. He’s cast all known faces in the movie for a reason. Even if you take out one character in the film, the ‘wow’ factor will reduce”.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame, media reports suggest that the film will have Shanthanu in negative shade. Shanthanu will also be seen sharing screen space with his father and actor Bhagyaraj in an upcoming film, which is directed by Sreejar and produced by Ravindar Chandrasekar's Libra Productions along with Saravanapriyan and Subramanian of First Man Film Works. The yet to be titled film will also have Athulya Ravi in one of the lead roles, and it will be a romantic comedy. As far as the supporting cast is concerned, Yogi Babu, Madhumitha, Reshma, Manu Balu and Mayilswamy will be seen in key roles.
