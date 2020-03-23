Shanthanu Bhagyaraj requests fans to be patient for updates on Thalapathy Vijay's Master
At a time when fans are desperately waiting to know more updates from the makers of Master about the film, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj took to his Twitter space and asked people to wait for the makers to make official announcement regarding the film. Fans of Thalapathy Vijay and other cast members have been requesting to know the film's release date as many Kollywood films' release dates have been postponed amid the COVID 19 situation.
Updates regarding #Master will soon be revealed by the team officially So pls be patient
Right now , let’s look into staying safe , staying indoors and get past this #CoronavirusPandemic
Go outside only if it’s ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY
Our health is priority
— Shanthnu ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) March 23, 2020
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Vijay Sethupathi for the main antagonist, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as female leads. Shanthanu will be seen playing a prominent role. Master is one of the most anticipated movies of Kollywood and the film's audio was launched recently in a grand event. Meanwhile, reports about Vijay's next film are also surfacing, stating that the Bigil actor will be teaming up with AR Murugadoss, and that Thalapathy 65 will be a sequel to Vijay's Thupakki.
Add new comment