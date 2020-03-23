Shanthanu Bhagyaraj requests fans to be patient for updates on Thalapathy Vijay's Master

Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, who will be seen in a key role in Vijay's upcoming film Master, took to his Twitter space and asked fans to be patient for the updates of Master.

At a time when fans are desperately waiting to know more updates from the makers of Master about the film, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj took to his Twitter space and asked people to wait for the makers to make official announcement regarding the film. Fans of Thalapathy Vijay and other cast members have been requesting to know the film's release date as many Kollywood films' release dates have been postponed amid the COVID 19 situation.

So pls be patient Right now , let’s look into staying safe , staying indoors and get past this Coronavirus. Go outside only if it’s ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY Our health is priority". This comes after reports that stated that the film will be released as per the original plan, which is in the first week of April. The makers have released few firstlook posters and some lyricial videos of songs in the film.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Vijay Sethupathi for the main antagonist, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as female leads. Shanthanu will be seen playing a prominent role. Master is one of the most anticipated movies of Kollywood and the film's audio was launched recently in a grand event. Meanwhile, reports about Vijay's next film are also surfacing, stating that the Bigil actor will be teaming up with AR Murugadoss, and that Thalapathy 65 will be a sequel to Vijay's Thupakki.

