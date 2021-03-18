  1. Home
Shanthi Soundararajan’s Biopic: Aishwarya Rajesh’s team rubbishes rumour of her starring in the film

The title look poster of the film directed by Jayaseelan Thavapudhalvi was released by Aishwarya Rajesh and Manju Warrier.
32006 reads Mumbai Updated: March 18, 2021 10:12 pm
It was rumoured a couple of days back that Aishwarya Rajesh, who was last seen delivering a powerful performance in the social drama Ka Pae Ranasingam, will play athlete Shanthi Soundararajan in her biopic. A poster of the biopic went viral on social media. However, the actress’ team has now rubbished the rumour and cleared the air stating that she is not a part such a film. Her team also asked fans not to believe in such rumours.

Her publicist wrote on his Twitter space, "Actress #AishwaryaRajesh is not playing the lead in the biopic of athlete Shanthi Soundararajan. No truth in such tweets. Please do not believe in such rumours @aishu_dil (sic)." It was announced on March 16 that the biopic on the first Tamil woman to win a medal at the Asian Games will be directed by Jayaseelan Thavapudhalvi and the film’s shooting process has also started. Some reports suggest that the makers have introduced three newcomers to be a part of the film.

See the Tweet here:

Produced by 888 Productions, Ghibran has been brought on board to compose music and Oscar award-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty is also on board. The film’s title poster was revealed by Aishwarya Rajesh and Manju Warrier. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rajessh has a bunch of films in her kitty namely Bhoomika, Republic, Thittam Irandu, Tuck Jagadish, Driver Jamuna and the long awaited film Dhruva Natchathiram.

