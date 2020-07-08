  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shanthnu Bhagyaraj drops the witty FIRST LOOK poster of his next film Murungaikkai Chips

The film will have Athulya Ravi as the female lead, while K Bhagyaraj, Mano Bala, Yogi Babu, Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame actors Reshma Pasupaleti and Madhumitha will be seen playing some key roles.
2027 reads Mumbai
Shanthnu Bhagyaraj drops the witty FIRST LOOK poster of his next film Murungaikkai ChipsShanthnu Bhagyaraj drops the witty FIRST LOOK poster of his next film Murungaikkai Chips
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shanthnu Bhagyaraj who has been occupying the headlines every now and then took to his Twitter space and revealed the first look poster of his next film titled Murungaikkai Chips. It is to be noted that his father and veteran director K Bhagyaraj is known for incorporating drumstick (Murungaikkai) in his films. Sharing the photo, Shanthnu captioned it with his father’s iconic dialogue. Kollywood’s fans were quickly able to relate the poster, title and Shanthanu’s captions with the films of K Bhagyaraj.

The film will have Athulya Ravi as the female lead, while K Bhagyaraj, Mano Bala, Yogi Babu, Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame actors Reshma Pasupaleti and Madhumitha will be seen playing some key roles. Director Srijar will helm the film and it will have music by C Dharankumar. It is expected that the film will be a comical one, going by the first look poster. Shanthnu was last seen on big screens in the recently released critically acclaimed film Vaanam Kottatum, which also had Radikaa Sarathkumar, Sarathkumar, Aishwarya Rajessh, Vikram Prabhu in lead roles.

Check out Shanthnu's Tweet here:

Shanthnu will be seen next in Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master, which is expected to be released next month. The film has Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as the leading ladies. Reportedly, Shanthnu will have a negative shade in the film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it is expected that the film will hit the big screens next month.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement