Shanthnu Bhagyaraj drops the witty FIRST LOOK poster of his next film Murungaikkai Chips

Shanthnu Bhagyaraj who has been occupying the headlines every now and then took to his Twitter space and revealed the first look poster of his next film titled Murungaikkai Chips. It is to be noted that his father and veteran director K Bhagyaraj is known for incorporating drumstick (Murungaikkai) in his films. Sharing the photo, Shanthnu captioned it with his father’s iconic dialogue. Kollywood’s fans were quickly able to relate the poster, title and Shanthanu’s captions with the films of K Bhagyaraj.

The film will have Athulya Ravi as the female lead, while K Bhagyaraj, Mano Bala, Yogi Babu, Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame actors Reshma Pasupaleti and Madhumitha will be seen playing some key roles. Director Srijar will helm the film and it will have music by C Dharankumar. It is expected that the film will be a comical one, going by the first look poster. Shanthnu was last seen on big screens in the recently released critically acclaimed film Vaanam Kottatum, which also had Radikaa Sarathkumar, Sarathkumar, Aishwarya Rajessh, Vikram Prabhu in lead roles.

Check out Shanthnu's Tweet here:

Shanthnu will be seen next in Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master, which is expected to be released next month. The film has Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as the leading ladies. Reportedly, Shanthnu will have a negative shade in the film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it is expected that the film will hit the big screens next month.

