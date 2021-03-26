Shanthnu Bhagyaraj shuts down trolls who made fun of his role in Master: Thanks to the stones thrown at me

Shanthnu Bhagyaraj was seen playing a key role in the recently released film Master starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Kollywood star Shanthnu Bhagyaraj is one of the most popular actors in the Tamil film industry. His roles have been impactful and he has occupied a permanent place in the hearts of his fans with his tremendous acting prowess. However, there is a section of people on the internet who troll anything and everything and they have been making fun of his role in the recently released film Master. In a recent meme, his name was dragged yet again after the announcement of the 67th National Film Awards.

Sharing the meme, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj gave a fitting reply to the trolls. He stated that he will win the National Award one day and his smile will be the only reply to the trolls. Sharing the National Award meme, he wrote, “The smallest joy one gets from trolling another. Tired of this troll but thanks to all d stones thrown at me for knowingly or unknowingly sending out vibes into d universe... This WILL happen one day and my reply will be a smile”.

The smallest joy one gets from trolling anotherTired of this troll but thanks to all d stones thrown at me for knowingly or unknowingly sending out vibes into d universe...

நீங்களே சொல்லீட்டிங்க, நடக்காம போயிடுமா?

This WILL happen one day&my reply will be a “” Love- Bhargav pic.twitter.com/EhhNFv079E — Shanthnu ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) March 25, 2021

In the film Master, Shanthnu played a college student named Bhargav. Though his role was small, it was impactful. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master had Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Malavika Mohanan was seen as the leading lady. Before Master, Shanthnu played the role of Thangam in the critically acclaimed anthology Paava Kadhaigal. Kalidas Jayaram was his co-star in the portion directed by Sudha Kongara, and both of the actors were lauded for their tremendous performance in the film.

