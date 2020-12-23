Shanthnu shares video of his boxing training; Says he can take Arya on if there’s Sarpatta Parambarai 2

Sharing the video of Shanthnu's boxing training, Arya encouraged him and stated that he might not be able to compete with him.

Last week, popular Kollywood star Arya shared a video, where he was seen training and practicing in an intensive boxing session. He was seen delivering some power-packed punches to his trainer while getting encouraged as he delivered them. Now, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj has shared his fierce boxing video, while stating that he would take on Arya if the makers decide to make a sequel for his upcoming film Sarpatta Parambarai.

Sharing the video, Shanthnu wrote, “If there is a part 2 of your movie, I’m ready to take you on Champ You inspire me so many ppl Jammm including me”. Sharing the video, Arya encouraged him and stated that he might not be able to compete with him. “Darlinggggggg u r on fire I need to step up to reach ur level proud of u darling”.

If there is a part 2 of your movie , I’m ready to take you on Champ

You inspire me so many ppl Jammmincluding me https://t.co/eZaqk33RJM pic.twitter.com/mIpBNEuUhJ — Shanthnu ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) December 23, 2020

Arya’s upcoming film Sarpatta Parambarai was wrapped up last week and the makers celebrated it by cutting a cake. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the film also stars actor Kalaiyarasan in a key role, while it has Dushara Vijayan as the leading lady. Produced by K9 Studios, the film has music scored by Santhosh Narayanan. It is expected that the makers will announce more updates about the film soon. On the other hand, Santhnu received applauds for his role as Thangam in the Tamil anthology Paava Kadhaigal. He will be next seen in Master with Thalapathy Vijay directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

