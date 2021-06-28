From sharing a secret pic to favourite food cooked by Nayanthara; Vignesh Shivan reveals it all

Vignesh recently took up some questions asked by his fans on Instagram and the majority of them were about his ladylove and actress Nayanthara.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell head over heels in love with each other when they met first on the sets of the 2015 movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. They are one of the most adorable couples in the Kollywood film industry and one cannot get enough of their chemistry. Trust them to set relationship goals for you every time with their public presence. Nayanthara and her filmmaker boyfriend Vignesh Shivan have always been in the limelight over their romantic photos and time again, they are grabbing attention like never before.

Vignesh recently took up some questions asked by his fans on Instagram and the majority of them were about Nayanthara. The director and producer shared everything from a secret photo of him with Nayanthara to favourite food cooked by her. And we are all hearts! Vignesh also went on to add that he is proud of Nayanthara. While receiving her award, Nayanthara in her speech back then had credited Vignesh for encouraging her. She said, "Vicky had full faith in me. He's the only one who encouraged me and told me that this is the time to try different things as an actor and that no one else could do it but me. Thank you, Vicky."

Take a look at some questions about Nayanthara that were answered by Vignesh on Instagram and it is all things romantic:

The couple has always hit the headlines over the rumours of their marriage though they have denied it multiple times. Last year, in an interview with BehindWoods, Vignesh Shivan reacted to the rumours of their marriage and stated, "Rumours about wedding keep coming up from time to time. We both have professional goals to achieve. We cannot think about marriage before that. Also, we are happy with the way things are, right now."

