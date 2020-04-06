Sharmeila Mandre DENIES drunken driving allegation; Says she had to step out as there was an emergency

Sharmiela Mandre, who was injured in a road accident, has denied the allegations claiming that she was under the influence of alcohol when the accident happened.

Budding actor Sharmiela Mandre, who met with an accident on Saturday, has now reportedly denied that she was not drunk when the accident happened. She also stated that she had no intention to break the government’s lockdown, but she had to go out with the help of her friend as she had a severe stomach ache. For the unversed, Sharmeila and her friend, Lokesh Vasanth sustained injuries after an accident that took place on Saturday. Mandre had injuries on her face and hand, while Lokesh has a fracture on his hand.

According to media reports, when the accident happened, Police got suspicious after an anonymous person who claimed to be the driver, refused to provide details of those who were injured. When Police asked him to produce his driving license, he refused to do so and requested the police to take them to hospital without registering a case. After they grew suspicious and grilled him, he revealed the names of the injured and requested the cops not to file a case.

When Police told him that he would be detained for providing false information, he reportedly fled the spot, after which cops admitted Sharmeila Mandre and her friend to a private hospital, where they were treated for their injuries. Apart from violating the lockdown prohibitory order, it was reported in Deccan Herald that they were suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. Now that the doctors from the hospital are yet to provide a complete report on the allegation, the actor has denied the allegation.

