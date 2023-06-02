Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy Haldi Ceremony: Groom pushed into pool as celebrations kickstart in Jaipur

Telugu actor Sharwanand is all set to tie the knot with his fiance Rakshita Reddy on June 3. The couple will exchange vows in a grand ceremony amid family and loved ones in Jaipur. The pre-wedding functions have kickstarted with the Haldi ceremony and it's all about fun and celebrations. The actor soaked in yellow and was pushed into the pool.

Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy's Haldi ceremony is taking place today in Jaipur. A few inside videos from the ceremony in Jaipur have surfaced on social media. The actor is seen applying Haldi to his family and jumping in the pool. He is seen soaked in haldi, clad in a white kurta pajama for the pre-wedding ceremony.

Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy to marry on June 3

After the Haldi ceremony, pre-wedding ceremonies like Pellikoduku, Sangeet, and Mehendi will be followed. The couple will have a grand royal wedding at Leela Palace in Jaipur. They will exchange vows in a traditional Telugu ceremony and reportedly the muhurat is set for 11 AM. The Leela Palace is one of the most famous places for celebrity weddings.

The wedding invites were reportedly sent last month itself to family members and close friends from the film industry. Sharwanand's friends Ram Charan, Akhil Akkineni, Rana Daggubati, and many others are expected to attend the grand wedding in Jaipur. However, more details about costumes, decor, and others are yet to be revealed.

About Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy

Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy exchanged rings in January and the ceremony was attended by many celebs from Tollywood including Ram Charan, Akhil Akkineni, Rana Daggubati, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others. It is said to be a love cum arranged alliance. The actor's bride Rakshita Reddy is a techie from the USA, who hails from an influential political family from Andhra Pradesh. Her father Madhusudhan Reddy is reportedly a lawyer in Andhra Pradesh's High Court and her grandfather Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy is a famous politician.

