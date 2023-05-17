Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy to have royal wedding in Jaipur; Date, venue and more details

Telugu actor Sharwanand, who got engaged to Rakshita Reddy in January, is all set to get married. He will tie the knot with his fiance on June 3 with pre-wedding ceremonies on 2. The couple will have a grand royal wedding at Leela Palace in Jaipur. They will exchange vows in traditional ceremonies and reportedly the muhurat is set for 11 AM.

According to reports, the wedding invites have been sent to family members and close friends. The couple are also hosting pre-wedding ceremonies like Pellikoduku, Haldi, Sangeet, Mehendi, and others to celebrate their special moments. The pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies will be ‘royal and majestic’ given the choice of venue. The Leela Palace is one of the most famous places for celebrity weddings.

However, details about the guest, decors and others are yet to be revealed. After that grand wedding, it remains to be seen if they will host a reception in Hyderabad or not.

Wedding cancelled rumours

A few days ago, rumours were a buzz that Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy were called off because there has been no update about their wedding for 5 months. However, the actor's team reacted to the rumours and clarified saying they are baseless. The team reportedly quoted saying to Hyderabad Times, "It’s not true at all that Sharwanand and Rakshita have broken up, they’re happy together. Sharwanand has been busy shooting for his upcoming film with Sriram Adittya. In fact, he just completed a 40-day schedule in London and came back to India only a few days ago. He wanted to complete his work commitments before embarking on this new journey." And now just a few days after the rumours, the wedding details of the couple have been announced officially.

About Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy

Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy exchanged rings in January and the ceremony was attended by many celebs from Tollywood including Ram Charan, Akhil Akkineni, Rana Daggubati, Aditi Rao Hydari and others. It is said to be a love cum arranged alliance. The actor's bride Rakshita Reddy is a techie from the USA, who hails from an influential political family from Andhra Pradesh. Her father Madhusudhan Reddy is reportedly a lawyer in Andhra Pradesh's High Court and her grandfather Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy is a famous politician.

