Sharwanand and Rakshita Shetty are now Mr and Mrs: See FIRST PICS of newlyweds from their grand wedding

Tollywood actor Sharwanand tied the knot with his ladylove Rakshita Shetty in a grand wedding ceremony on June 3 in Jaipur. The pre-wedding festivities started on Friday and were attended by some biggies including Ram Charan. Rumored couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth too attended Sharwanand and Rakshita Shetty's wedding.

In the photos below, Sharwanand can be seen sporting a golden sherwani while Rakshita is color-coordinating with him in a traditional zari saree. Rakshita looked oh-so-beautiful in her simple yet elegant bridal look completed with conventional South Indian jewellery. The happiness and the beginning of a lifetime of togetherness clearly reflects in the happy pictures of the newlyweds.

For the unversed, Rakshita is an IT employee by profession and has no connection with the film industry. She is the granddaughter of Telugu Desam Party politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy. Many celebrities and politicians attended the grand wedding held at The Leela Palace in Jaipur.

Sharwanand and Rakshita Shetty as Mr and Mrs

Sharwanand and Rakshita Shetty's pre-wedding functions!

For a pre-wedding event, Sharwanand wore a dhoti and kurta look while the gorgeous bride opted for a red saree and they looked beautiful together.



Here's a picture of Ram Charan posing with a kid at Sharwanand and Rakshita Shetty's sangeet ceremony.

On January 26, 2023, Sharwanand took to social media and confirmed his engagement ceremony with Rakshita Reddy. The engagement was attended by their close friends Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth among others.

Sharwanand has kickstarted 2023 on a special note and is going to be more special for him further, professionally as well on a personal front. Sharwanand has completed 20 years in the industry and is gearing up for his upcoming film, which is tentatively titled 'Sharwa 35' and will be directed by Sriram Aditya. He was last seen in Oke Oka Jeevitham.

Congratulations to Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy on their new beginning!

