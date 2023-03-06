Sharwanand announces next with Sriram Aditya; Pens heartfelt note on completing 20 years

Telugu actor Sharwanand is one of the most talented young actors in Tollywood. And today calls for double celebrations for the actor as it's his birthday and 20 years as an actor. Considering the special occasions, he thanked his fans for his glorious 20 years as an actor in Tollywood and also announced his next film.

Sharwanand took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note as he completed 20 years in Tollywood. The actor called it a roller coaster ride with friendships, hardships, highs, lows, smiles, and struggles. He also thanked his fans and well-wishers, who stood with him through thick and thin.

The actor further added, “I promise to work hard and never take it for granted. So, in short, I will always ‘Run Raja Run’ to entertain you to the fullest. I am sure it will be possible with all your blessings of ‘Shatamanam Bhavati.”

Take a look at Sharwanand's note as he completes 20 years in Tollywood:

Sharwanand announces his next on birthday

Sharwanand announced his next with director Sriram Adittya, which is based to be a coming-of-age entertainer with a novel point. The first look from the film has been shared on social media and he indeed looks slick and elegant in this funky attire in the poster designed as a newspaper ad TG Vishwa Prasad is bankrolling the film under People Media Factory, while Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer. The last release Dhamaka under the banner was a smashing and sensational hit.

This film will have some highly talented technicians working for it. Malayalam composer Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame is on board as the music composer, and DOP is by Vishnu Sharma, Prawin Pudi is the editor and Jonny Shaik is the art director.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Sharwanand is all set to enter a new phase in his life. The actor got engaged to Rakshitha in a low-key ceremony, last month. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a few cute pics to introduce his fiance Rakshita. His close friend, Ram Charan, and his wife Upasana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rana Daggubati, and many others attended the ceremony. The actor is expected to tie the knot soon.



Advertisement

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun wishes his 'cutie' Sneha Reddy on 12th wedding anniversary