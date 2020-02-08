Sharwanand expresses desire to marry a girl like Samantha in Majili

Talking during a media interaction, Jaanu star Sharwanand stated that he has always wanted to marry someone like Samantha in the film Majili.

The lead actors of Tollywood film Jaanu are busy with the film’s promotional activities. While having an interaction with the media for the movie’s promotion, Sharwanand stated that he would like to marry someone like Samantha in the film Majili. It is to be noted that Samantha romansed her real life husband Naga Chaitanya in the film, and she played the role of a wife who would go to any extent to keep her husband happy, no matter what he does.

The film is a Telugu remake of megahit Tamil movie 96, which had Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead role. Going by the review on Twitter, it appears that just like the teaser, it appears that the makers have made a faithful attempt to recreate 96. Directed by C Prem Kumar, who directed the original version too, the film was produced by Dil Raju. Govind Vasantha scored music for the film and the editing was done by Praveen KL.

Apart from Samantha and Shrawanand, Jaanu has Gouri G Kishan, who also appeared in the movie’s Tamil version too. Like in 96, Gouri played a young Jaanu in the Tollywood version too. Varsha Bollamma, Vennela Kishore, Saranya Pradeep and Raghu Babu were also seen in key roles. Samantha took to Twitter and stated that she took all efforts to have a uniqueness for her role in the film.

