Sharwanand gets emotional as he watches Oke Oka Jeevitham with his mom and family: My heart is full
Sharwanand's science fiction drama, Oke Oka Jeevitham made it to the cinema halls today on the 9th of September. The protagonist visited a theatre with his family on the opening day of the film. A video of this emotional fam-jam has surfaced on social media. The actor can be seen entering the venue with his mom, and warmly meeting everyone present. Conceptualized and directed by Shree Karthick, this project deal with the unique mother-son bond.
It follows the life of a young aspiring musician( Sharwanand), who is eager to make it big in the industry. However, as destiny would have it, his mother's demise makes him lose his zeal for life. It further talks about his friend, Pandi, suffering from an inferiority complex for not continuing his education, and Kadhir (Sathish) who feels lost when it comes to love matters.
Financed by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures, Sujith Sarang is on board the project as the cinematographer. As Jakes Bejoy has scored the tunes for Oke Oka Jeevitham, Tharun Bhascker has written the dialogues for the movie.
Over and above this, Sharwanand and Raashii Khanna will be seen together in a forthcoming yet-to-be-titled Telugu flick. Made under the direction of Krishna Chaitanya, the movie was launched a couple of days ago with a formal pooja. Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas gave the first clap for the mahurat shot. For the unaware, leads Sharwanand and Raashii Khanna will be sharing screen space for the first time in this untitled venture.
Produced by People Media Factory, further details about the cast and crew will be announced soon by the makers.
