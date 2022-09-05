Sharwanand, Raashii Khanna team up for Krishna Chaitanya's next; Film launched with formal pooja today

Sharwanand and Raashii Khanna have teamed up together for an upcoming Telugu film, directed by Krishna Chaitanya directorial. The yet-to-be-titled film has been launched today with a formal pooja and Trivikram Srinivas gave the first clap. Sharwanand and Rasshii Khanna are pairing together for the first time.

The untitled film is tentatively titled Sharwanand33 as it is his 33rd film. It is bankrolled by People Media Factory.

Sharwanand is waiting for the grand release of the 30th film Oke Oka Jeevitham under the direction of debutant Shree Karthick on September 9th. The trailer was released a day ago and has gained a good response from audiences. The story of the film is about a young and aspiring musician who has big dreams. But a personal loss makes him lead a soulless life. The film will have a simultaneous release in Tamil as 'Kanam'. Ritu Varma is the leading lady and Amala Akkineni is playing the role of the mother in the film.

Raashii Khanna is riding high on success with her recent releases. She just scored a massive success with Dhanush starrer Thiruchitrambalam as it opened to a good response at the box office and received rave reviews from critics. Thiruchitrambalam is a romantic family drama, written and directed by Mithran R Jawahar.

