Sharwanand-Rakshita Reddy Sangeet: Groom dances on Chiranjeevi's Poonakalu Loading song, Ram Charan attends

Sharwanand is all set to tie the knot with Rakshita Reddy in Jaipur today. On Friday, the couple kickstarted the pre-wedding ceremonies with Haldi, followed by Sangeet at night. The actor danced his heart out with his family. A video of the groom's close friend Ram Charan arriving at the sangeet has been going viral on social media.

Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy's sangeet ceremony took place on June 2 at Leela Palace in Jaipur. An inside video of Sharwanand and his best friend Ram Charan from the sangeet ceremony is going viral. Sharwanand was dancing on Chiranjeevi's Ponakalu Loading from GodFather as the RRR actor arrived for the sangeet party.

In the video, Sharwanand is seen dancing with a group of girls on the stage as Ram Charan arrived at the venue of the sangeet. The RRR actor opted for casual attire and looked dashing. A few photos of him have also surfaced on social media.

After Haldi and sangeet, Sharwanand to marry today in Jaipur

Yesterday, an inside video of Sharwanand's Haldi ceremony from Jaipur also surfaced on social media. The actor was seen soaked in Haldi and pushed into the pool by his family. More videos from Sharwanand's wedding are expected to be out on social media.

Today is the big day as Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy are all set to tie the knot in a grand wedding ceremony. The couple will exchange vows reportedly at 11 AM as muhurat in Leela Palace. The first pic of newlyweds are expected to be shared on social media too.

Sharwanand's friends Ram Charan, Akhil Akkineni, Rana Daggubati, and many others are expected to attend the grand wedding in Jaipur. However, more details about costumes, decor, and others are yet to be revealed.

About Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy

It is said to be a love cum arranged alliance. The actor's bride Rakshita Reddy is a techie from the USA, who hails from an influential political family from Andhra Pradesh. She was born to father Madhusudhan Reddy, who is reportedly a lawyer in Andhra Pradesh's High Court and her grandfather Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy is a famous politician.

