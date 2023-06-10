Sharwanand-Rakshita Reddy's reception: Ram Charan, pregnant wife Upasana, Rana Daggubati and others attend

Sharwanand tied the knot with Rakshita Reddy on June 3 in Jaipur amid the presence of family and close friends. On Friday night, the couple hosted a grand wedding reception for their industry friends and it was attended by many popular celebs. Ram Charan, Balakrishna, Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati and many others.

Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy hosted a grand reception party on June 9, in Hyderabad. While the bride wore a beautiful pink shimmery saree, the groom looked dapper in black and white for their reception. Close friend Ram Charan attended with his pregnant wife Upasana. Balakrishna, Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati, Lakshmi Manchu. Several Tollywood couples including Nikhil Siddhartha and his wife, Dil Raju and his wife, Allari Naresh with his wife, and others graced their presence.

A few inside videos and photos from the reception have surfaced on social media. Ram Charan's video from the reception is going viral. The actor shares a light-hearted moment with the newlyweds with hugs and laughter. And like a true friend, he adjusted Sharwanand's bow tie. The RRR actor also bumped into Balakrishna on his exit. They exchanged a warm welcome and shook hands.

Check out photos from Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy's reception:

Sharwanand and Rakshitha marry in Jaipur

Sharwanand got married to Rakshitha Reddy on June 3. The pre-wedding festivities started on Friday with Haldi, sangeet, and a grand wedding at Leela Palace in Jaipur. The wedding was attended by Ram Charan, rumoured couple Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others close pals.

Two days ago, Ram Charan shared photos with Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy at the wedding to bless them. The actor showered his love and blessings on the newlyweds. He also gave a heartfelt speech to his best friend at the sangeet ceremony.

The actor sent joy and happiness to the newlyweds as he wrote on Instagram, "Dearest @ImSharwanand and Rakshitha congratulations on embarking on a new chapter in life!May it be filled with joy and happiness."

