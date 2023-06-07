Sharwanand-Rakshita Reddy's wedding unseen PICS: Ram Charan blesses the newlyweds and gives a heartfelt speech

Telugu actor Sharwanand tied the knot with his fiance Rakshita Reddy on Saturday, June 3. The actor's close friend, Ram Charan attended the grand wedding in Jaipur. He showered his love and blessing on newlyweds. Now, the RRR actor shared a few pics with the couple on social media.

The actor can be seen sharing a light-hearted moment with Sharwanand and Rakshita during the wedding ceremony. Another photo from Sangeet shows Ram Charan giving a speech on a mic with the couple standing next to him. Ram Charan opted for a peach coloured sherwani suit for the wedding. Several photos of the actor from Haldi and Sangeet ceremony also went viral on social media.

The actor sent joy and happiness to the newlyweds as he wrote on Instagram, "Dearest @ImSharwanand and Rakshitha congratulations on embarking on a new chapter in life!May it be filled with joy and happiness."

These two young actors of Tollywood hold a close bond. Both of them are best friends and have known each other since childhood. They often celebrate each other's birthdays and special days together as well.

Check out Ram Charan's unseen pics with Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy from wedding:

About Sharwanand's wedding

Meanwhile, Sharwanand got married to Rakshita Reddy in a traditional wedding ceremony at Leela Palace in Jaipur. The couple hosted pre-wedding festivities like Haldi and Sangeet before the grand marriage ceremony. While Sharwanand sported a golden sherwani, his wife color-coordinated in a traditional zari saree.

Apart from Ram Charan, rumoured couple Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari attended the wedding too. An inside video of Siddharth singing his most famous Telugu song Oye Oye from his film Oye went viral on Twitter.

Professional front

On the work front, Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his next, Game Changer with Shankar. Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film and S Thaman is the music composer. Karthik Subbaraj penned the script. After this, the actor announced his forthcoming film with director Buchi Babu Sana. However, details about the film have not been announced yet.

