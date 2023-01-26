Sharwanand-Rakshita's engagement: Rumoured couple Aditi Rao, Siddharth, Ram Charan-Upasana and others attend

Sharwanand, who is one of the hottest bachelors in Tollywood, is all set to tie the knot soon. The actor got engaged on Thursday to Rakshita in a traditional ceremony attended by friends and family. The engagement ceremony took place in Hyderabad and many celebs from the Telugu film industry attended. Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddarth, who worked with Sharwanand on a film titled Maha Samudram to school friend Rana Daggubati, many close friends from Tollywood attended the engagement ceremony. Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, and Chiranjeevi, and his wife Surekha also blessed the newly engaged couple. Akhil Akkineni, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Amala, Allari Naresh, Producer Dil Raju, Naga Shaurya, Vennela Kishore, Srikanth, Tarun, and many others graced their presence at the engagement ceremony of Sharwanand and Rakshita.

Take a look at celebs who attended Sharwanand-Rakshita's engagement

Sharwanand introduces his fiancee Rakshita Sharwanand announced his engagement news through social media and introduced his fiancee Rakshita. He shared a few adorable pics from the engagement ceremony and wrote, "Meet my special one, Rakshita. Taking the big step in life with this beautiful lady. Need all your blessings." In contrast to Sharwanand, who was dressed simply in an off-white kurta and a pearl necklace, his fiancée looked stunning in a pastel blue and baby pink sari and a heavily embellished beautiful pink blouse. A diamond choker around her neck gave her outfit the finishing touch.

