Sharwanand & Rashmika Mandanna promise fresh chemistry in the FIRST LOOK OF Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu

Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna are teaming up together for the first time for a new Telugu movie titled Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu. Today, on the occasion of Dussehra, the first look of the film was released and promise fresh chemistry.

In the poster, one can see Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna are dressed in traditional attire with the house decorated with flowers. While Sharwa looks handsome in a wheat colour shirt and brown solid casual trousers, Rashmika looks chic in a handloom saree paired with a printed blouse. Both the actors can be seen looking cute and in all smiles.

Sharing the first look, the makers wrote on Twitter, "Celebrating the Nava Durgas and their spirit is the essence of our Dussehra Smiling face with smiling eyes. Celebrating women and their spirit is what #AadavalluMeekuJohaarlu is all about Red heart. Presenting the first look on this auspicious day."

Sharwanand plays a guy next door kind of role, while Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in a meaty role. The title itself suggests the importance of female characters in the movie.

Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu is written and directed by Kishore Tirumala. With Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna in the main roles, the movie is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas. Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi are playing important roles in the film that also features a stellar cast. Popular cinematographer Sujith Sarang is handling cinematography, while Sreekar Prasad who won several national awards is the editor.