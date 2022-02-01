Sharwanand & Rashmika Mandanna starrer Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu's first single to be released on February 4

The first single from the much-anticipated film of Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu will be out on February 4, 2022. In the composition of Devi Sri Prasad, the lyrical video will be released at 4:05 PM. The makers also shared a special poster of Sharwanand looking joyful and dancing from the film.

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Rashmika Mandanna is the lead actress and Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi will be seen in important roles in the film. Vennela Kishore, Ravi Shankar, Sathya, and Pradeep Rawath are the others among the cast of the film.

Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the film. Sujith Sarang is the cinematographer and Sreekar Prasad is the editor of the film.

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu is scheduled to be released on 25th February 2022 in theaters. The promotions of the film would be starting very soon, most probably from the first week of February.

In the meantime, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to commence her journey in B-town. Firstly, she will be sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the film Mission Majnu. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu is slated to hit the screens on 13 May 2022. She will also team up with Amitabh Bachchan for the film Goodbye.

