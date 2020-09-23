Sharwanand’s upcoming film Sreekaram to release on a digital streaming platform?

The latest news update on Sreekaram states that the much awaited flick helmed by director Kishore Reddy will release on a digital streaming platform.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that actor Sharwanand upcoming film called Sreekaram could head for a release on an OTT platform. The latest news update states that the much awaited flick helmed by director Kishore Reddy will release on a digital streaming platform. The film as per the latest news reports state that actress Priyanka Arul Mohan will essay the role of the female lead. The Sharwanand starrer happens to be one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the southern film industry.

The film was initially slated for a summer 2020 release as per media reports. But, due to the COVID 19 outbreak, the makers had to suspend the filming work as well as postpone the film's release. The first look of the lead actor Sharwanand was unveiled by the makers of the highly anticipated drama. The first look poster of Sreekaram features the lead star in a rustic look which the fans absolutely loved. The latest news reports about the Sharwanand starrer titled, Sreekaram states that the film will hit the OTT platform in the month of November.

The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to the release of this film. The first look of Sharwanand from the Kishore Reddy directorial has got the attention of the fans and audience members. Now, all eyes are on Sreekaram's OTT release. The actor Sharwanand featured in films like Jaanu alongside the south siren Samantha Akkineni and Ranarangam. Sharwanand will reportedly complete the shoot of Sreekaram in the month of October.

(ALSO READ: Sreekaram First Look: Sharwanand’s desi look steals the show; Film gets a summer release)

Share your comment ×